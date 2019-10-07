METCALF — Frances Gilkerson, 92, of Chrisman, formerly of Metcalf, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at Pleasant Meadows Health Care in Chrisman.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Oct. 10, 2019, at Young America Cemetery, north of Hume, with the Rev. Virgil Haynes officiating. Burial will follow the service at the cemetary. There will be no visitation.
Frances was born Feb.1, 1927, in Oakland, Ill., the daughter of Earl and Mary Pfertsh Scott. She married Ernie Gilkerson on March 24, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2005.
Surviving are one son, Rich Gilkerson of Newman; two granddaughters, Mindi Jones of North Liberty, Iowa, and Tina Queary, of Midland, Mich.; six great-grandchildren; two nephews and one niece; and former daughter-in-law, Pam Krabel of Hume.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother and one sister,
She was a member of the Metcalf Christian Church. She was employed at the Zenith plant in Paris, Ill., for 27 years and was an Avon representative in the Metcalf area for over 40 years.
Memorials may be made to the Metcalf Fire Department.
Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.