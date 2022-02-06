CHAMPAIGN — Frances "Fran" Ann Good, 71, of Champaign passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with her son by her side.
Frances was born on Aug. 22, 1950, in Urbana, to parents Frank and Edna (Burton) Sarnecki. She graduated from Urbana High school in 1968 and married her husband, Terry Lee Good, on Nov. 22, 1969, in Champaign.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; daughter, Shannon Leigh Good-Raucci; and son, Lee Michael Good.
Survivors include her son, Devon Good of Champaign; stepdaughter, Christina Ann of Port Orange, Fla.; siblings, Frankie (Barb) Sarnecki of Glenmore, Pa., Robert (Kathy) Sarnecki of Bucyrus, Kan., Michael Sarnecki of Rankin, Patrick Sarnecki of Urbana and Paula Butcher of Paxton; and two grandchildren, Camryn Good of Houston, Texas, and Arianna Raucci of Olathe, Kan.
Frances was very outgoing, caring and friendly. She enjoyed family gatherings, coffee/dinner with friends, bingo and gardening. She loved animals, especially her cat, "Buddy," and decorating for Christmas each year. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and had a very strong relationship with God. She always remarked that she was a guardian angel, and anyone who knew her knew she was. She will be dearly missed by family and all who knew her.
Mom, thank you for being my mom, I will always love you, and I'll see you again.
Cremation rights have been accorded, and a graveside service at Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.