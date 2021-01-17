TULSA, Okla. — Frances Willet Haughey died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, while under the care of her family and hospice at the home of her son, Jeff, and his wife, Helen Marie, in Tulsa, Okla., with her husband, Roger, by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. F. J. Willet and Isabelle Ledderboge Willet; sister, Jean Willet Brick; and son, Douglas Roger.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; sons, Bruce (Elaina) of Redwood City, Calif., and Jeff (Helen Marie) of Tulsa; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Fran was born in Chicago but attended grade and high school in Bloomington. She graduated from the Mennonite School of Nursing in Bloomington. She met Roger while he was in law school, and they married in 1952 while he was stationed at Fort Lee, Va. Fran and Roger raised their three boys in Champaign.
Growing up, Fran did not engage in sports. At her husband’s urging, she put in the time and effort to be a tennis player and golfer. This enabled her to play both sports in women’s groups and with Roger in couple’s activities, which resulted in much enjoyment and the acquisition of good friends.
Fran took an interest in the Developmental Service Center (DSC) and served on its board in its early stages and as its president for one year.
Having been a nurse, she joined the Carle Hospital Auxiliary in Urbana. She had a particular interest in the Guest House and devoted much time and effort in its development as well as working there. She served one year as the auxiliary’s president.
For many years, Fran was a member of the JP Chapter of PEO.
Fran was active at First Presbyterian Church of Champaign. She taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school and served as the superintendent of the Sunday school. She was active in the Presbyterian Women’s Association and was an elder in the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be neither a visitation nor a memorial service at this time.
Gifts in lieu of flowers should be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820.