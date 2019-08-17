CHAMPAIGN — Frances Patrick Hinesly, 87, passed away on Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at Champaign-Urbana Regional Rehab in Savoy.
Born on Jan. 6, 1932, in Dallas, Texas, Fran was the daughter of Frank and Lucille Atkins Patrick. She attended North Texas High School in Dallas and Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas.
She also met her future husband, Thomas Daniel Hinesly, in Texas, and they were married in Dallas on Nov. 17, 1951. They subsequently lived in College Station, Texas, while Thomas attended Texas A&M, then relocated to Ames, Iowa, where he did his graduate work at Iowa State University.
Fran moved to Champaign-Urbana with her husband and two young children in 1961 and was an active member of the community ever since. She worked at Busey Bank for 40 years, retiring as executive vice president. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. She enjoyed volunteering at many area nonprofits, including her church and Carle Hospital.
Fran was a loving wife and a devoted mother. When she wasn’t working, mothering or volunteering, she loved to travel. She traveled the world with her husband during their 54 years of marriage.
She was predeceased by her best friend and husband, Thomas D. Hinesly, who was a retired professor from the University of Illinois. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a grandmother and three aunts.
She is survived by a son and a daughter and their spouses: Thomas Christopher Hinesly and his wife, Susan, of Champaign; and Lisa Hinesly Eversole and her husband, Jim, of Mooresville, N.C.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to Mass on Wednesday in Feeney Hall at the church. She will be laid to rest at a private graveside service in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign.
Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821, or to the Carle Foundation, 611 W. Park, Urbana, IL 61801.
Morgan Memorial Home handled arrangements.