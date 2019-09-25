URBANA — Frances C. Hulin died at home in Urbana on Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
She was born in Canastota, N.Y., on April 28, 1936. She graduated from high school in Canastota in 1953 and then attended Northwestern University, where she graduated with a B.A. in 1957.
She married her husband, Chuck, in 1958. They moved to Ithaca, N.Y., where they lived until 1962 when they moved to Urbana, where she lived until her death.
She entered law school at the College of Law at the University of Illinois in 1963 and earned her J.D. degree. Upon the receipt of her J.D., she began work as an assistant state’s attorney in Champaign County. She resigned from that position and began working as an assistant United States attorney. President William Clinton appointed her as the United States attorney for the Central District of Illinois in 1992. She was the first woman to serve as a United States attorney in the state of Illinois. She retired from that position in 2002.
She leaves behind her husband, Chuck; son, Andrew; daughter-in-law, Paula; and three grandchildren, Blaise, Grace and Annabelle.
Her family will hold a private service.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions may be made to Champaign County CASA, 301 S. Vine St., Urbana, Lincoln Square, Suite 210.