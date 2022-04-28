SAVOY — F. Jane Mank, 65, of Savoy, formerly of Homer, died at 1:20 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
She was born May 4, 1956, the first daughter of Ralph and Pearl Robertson.
She is survived by her husband, Jim of Savoy; daughter Kristene of Savoy; daughter Sharon (Dave) King of Roberts; sister, Kathy McCormick (Dave) of St. Joseph; in-laws, Jim and Sandy Mank of Monticello; "adopted" son, Greg, and bonus sister, Debbie, of Sidney; and several nephews and brothers-in-law.
Jane never knew a stranger, and if you were at first, you didn't stay that way long! She opened her home and heart to those around her and enjoyed spending time with them. She was upbeat, fun-loving, kind and caring. She will be missed by everyone lucky enough to have met her!
Memorial visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.