ARCOLA — Frances V. McIntyre, 96, died Tuesday (Sept. 7, 2021) at Carriage Crossing Senior Living, Arcola, where she has been a resident for three years.
Frances was born on May 30, 1925, in Sidell, to Floyd and Belva (Vaughn) Fausett. She graduated from Sidell High School in 1942. She married James McIntyre in 1949; he passed away in 2019. They were married for 70 years, living on a farm north of Newman. Frances enjoyed gardening, especially flower gardening. She was a member of the Stephen A. Douglas chapter of DAR and the Eastern Star, being a past Worthy Matron.
She is survived by two children, Malcolm McIntyre and Libby (Steve) Happ; three grandchildren, Stephanie (Tim) Zoch, Megan (Michael Jones) Happ and Andy Happ; three great-grandchildren, Austin Zoch, Lyndsay Zoch and Al Happ; one sister, Laura Harris; and one nephew, Steve Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Belva Fausett; husband, James McIntyre; and two grandchildren, Brad and Rebecca McIntyre.
A funeral service will be at 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman, with Mr. Ted Shearer officiating. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery. A visitation will be held an hour prior (10 to 11 a.m.) to the funeral service at the funeral home. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements. According to the new Illinois mask mandate, masks will be asked to be worn during the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairfield Church.