SAVOY — Frances D. Pembroke, 97, of Savoy passed away at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
Frances was born July 7, 1925, in West Frankfort, the daughter of Alan and Verla (Sinclair) Warren. She married Harold T. Robbins on Sept. 18, 1943, in Harrisburg. He passed away Feb. 17, 1977. She then married Martin Phillip Pembroke on June 29, 1979, in Louisville. He passed away April 9, 2013.
Frances is survived by her son, Ronald Robbins of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and a daughter, Elaine Reed.
Frances retired from Washington School, where she worked at the lunch counter. She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church and enjoyed boating, camping and traveling.
No services are being held at this time.
Condolences may be offereed at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.