SAVOY — Frances D. Pembroke, 97, of Savoy passed away at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022, at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
Frances was born July 7, 1925, in West Frankfort, the daughter of Alan and Verla (Sinclair) Warren. She married Harold T. Robbins on Sept. 18, 1943, in Harrisburg. He passed away on Feb. 17, 1977. She married Martin Phillip Pembroke on June 29, 1979, in Louisville, Ky. He passed away on April 9, 2013.
Alice is survived by her son, Ronald Robbins of Urbana. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and daughter Elaine Reed.
Alice retired from Washington School, where she worked at the lunch counter. She was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church, and enjoyed boating, camping and traveling.
No services are being held at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.