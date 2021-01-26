URBANA — Frances Irene Sanford, 86, of Urbana passed peacefully at 3:25 p.m. Friday (Jan. 22, 2021) at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Renner-Wikoff, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. All guests are required to wear a mask. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time. Private funeral services for family will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Webber Street Christian Church. A link to view the funeral service will be made available upon request at a later date. Burial service to follow at East Lawn Burial Park, Urbana.
Frances was born Nov. 13, 1934, in Urbana, a daughter of Henry and Mary Ethel (Field) Frank. She married William M. Sanford on Oct. 10, 1953, in Urbana, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Susan Estergard of Urbana, Kathy Mullen (Mark) of Girard, Hank Sanford (Marla) of Urbana, Patricia Walker (Glenn) of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Joanie Rankin (Darren) of Peoria; grandchildren, Grant Mullen (Cailin), Ally Naugle (Clinton), Adam Estergard (Kayla), Levi Sanford, Tara Estergard, Stuart Mullen, Macy Sanford, Austin Hoerr, Spencer Mullen, Evan Hoerr, Isaac Walker, Chad Hoerr, Sam Walker and Annie Hoerr; great-grandchildren, Crew Keay, Everlynn Williams, Marley Estergard and Luna Naugle; and a sister, Bette D’Urso of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Audrey Strode, Gerald Frank, Neal Frank, Estelle Ailes, Ted Frank and Melba Reichard.
Frances worked as a bookkeeper for A&R Mechanical for many years. She was very active in Webber Street Christian Church, First Christian Church and most recently CU Church. She taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir, sewed for many years with Naomi Circle and helped with many senior events. She enjoyed singing, sewing and gardening, and she loved her family very much.
The one thing she wanted everyone to know is that Jesus Christ is God’s son; follow him — be baptized, and build your life around faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to CU Church, 107 S. Webber St., Urbana, IL 61801.