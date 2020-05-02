CHAMPAIGN — Frances M. Shanahan, 86, of Champaign passed away at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Frances was born on Dec. 29, 1933, in Chicago, the daughter of Robert and Elsie Shanahan.
She is survived by her children, Michael "Mick" Liva, Robert (Susan) Liva, Mary Liva Schumacher, Daniel Liva and Tina Liva; seven grandchildren, Angela Schumacher, Robert Liva, Louis Liva, Kelsie and Kaitlyn Schumacher and Lauren and Kristen Liva; and one great-grandchild, Jayden Otto Schumacher.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, John, Thomas and Robert.
Frances retired from Attorneys' Title Guaranty Fund, and she previously worked at Law Bulletin Title Services and as a real estate broker at A&F Properties. She thoroughly enjoyed working with her hands at the sewing machine, knitting and crocheting.
Frances also enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles, playing cards, cooking, entertaining and staying up to date with current events.
Due to the current health concerns, her family and friends will celebrate Frances’ life at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. Donations may be made to Illinois Special Olympics, 902 N. Country Fair Drive, Unit 7, Champaign, IL 61821, in honor of her daughter.
If you are interested in being notified when the memorial service will be held, please visit the Illiana Cremation Society website, contact a family member or contact Illiana Cremation Society at 1-800-618-4593. Condolences and pictures may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at www.IllianaCremation.com.