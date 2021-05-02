CHAMPAIGN — Frances M. Shanahan, 87, of Champaign passed away at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Frances was born on Dec. 29, 1933, in Chicago, the daughter of Robert and Elsie Shanahan.
She is survived by five children, Michael (Mick) Liva, Robert Liva, Mary Liva Schumacher, Daniel Liva and Tina Liva; seven grandchildren, Angela Schumacher, Robert Liva, Louis Liva, Kelsie and Kaitlyn Schumacher and Lauren and Kristen Liva; and one great-grandchild, Jayden Otto Schumacher.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, John, Thomas and Robert.
Frances retired from Attorneys Title Guarantee Fund and previously worked at Law Bulletin Title Services and as a real-estate broker at A&F Properties. She thoroughly enjoyed working with her hands at the sewing machine, knitting and crocheting. Frances also enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles, playing cards, cooking, entertaining and staying up to date with current events.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of her memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Champaign, 902 N. Country Fair Drive, Unit 7, Champaign, IL 61821, in honor of her daughter.