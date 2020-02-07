DANVILLE — Frances E. Way, 86, of Danville passed away at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at Colonial Manor nursing home, Danville.
Frances Ellen was born on Aug. 24, 1933, in Wellington, Ill. She was the daughter of Roy and Myrtle Crook. Frances married Harold “Wayne” Way on March 1, 1952, at Prairie Green Church of Christ, Dr. Paul Benjamin officiating. Wayne survives. They were each other’s best friends; very seldom would you see one without the other.
Wayne and Frances have two daughters, Sue Ellen (Doug) Wagoner of Hoopeston and Mary Lou (Hopper) White of Alvin.
Frances’ pride and joy are her five grandsons, Ryan (Chiara) White of Los Gatos, Calif., Dustin (Julianne) White of Carlinville, Travis (Marissa) White of Decatur, Aaron (Terra) Troglia of Danville and Jacob (Bricie) Troglia of Oakwood. Frances also treasured her 11 great-grandchildren, Reagan, Grace and Bella Troglia, Cayden, Eli, Annalise, Ella, Jonathan, Annagrace, Henry and Owen White. Frances’ surviving siblings are Barbara Wood and Richard Crook, both of Milford, and Carolyn (Tracy) Clayton of Brownsburg, Ind. She also has several nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Preceding Frances in death were three brothers, Ernie, Billy and Robert. Also waiting to welcome her to heaven are her twin great-grandsons, Dallas and Carter Troglia.
Frances graduated from Wellington High School. She and Wayne farmed together for several years. After moving to Rossville, Frances worked at CBS in Hoopeston and then 15 years as a bailiff at the Vermilion County Courthouse. For 33 years, her favorite job was taking tickets with Wayne at the David S. Palmer Civic Center. The Vermilion County Basketball Tournament was her favorite event. She enjoyed seeing the girls and boys in their uniforms.
Frances and Wayne were No. 1 fans of the five grandsons. They attended all the grandsons’ sporting events and school functions. They were proud of their careers, the wives they chose, and the fathers they are. They also loved watching the great-grandchildren play sports, participate in musicals, as well as attending birthday parties and grandparent’s day at school.
Frances never met a stranger. She would strike up a conversation with anyone. She was a kind and generous person. She was a hard worker and very dependable. She was a breast cancer survivor and looked forward to meeting with her fellow survivors. Frances was a member of the Central Park Church of Christ in Tilton. She collected swans, wall pockets and paperweights. She enjoyed doing the newspaper puzzles and spending time with her McDonald’s friends. She truly made a difference with her life. She always said, “If you are going to do it, do it right.”
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Matt Filicsky. Burial will be in Mann’s Chapel Cemetery in Rossville. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 8 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like memorial donations to be made in Frances’ name to the American Cancer Society or the donor’s choice.
