CAMARGO — Frances Jean Wells, 94, of Camargo passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Tuscola Health Care.
A family graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in the Arcola Cemetery. The Rev. Ted Shearer will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Frances was born on May 12, 1926, in Hindsboro, a daughter of Clyde Lemuel and Neva Belle (Thomas) Ramsey. She married Robert Dale Wells on Sept. 3, 1946, in Watseka. He passed away on June 15, 2020.
Survivors include her brother Homer Ramsey and his wife Lena of Arcola, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and six siblings, Bessie Miller, Louise Pierson, Neoma “Toots” Harvey, Granville “Bud” Ramsey, Bonnie Mason and Johnnie Ramsey.
Frances graduated from Hindsboro High School in 1944. She worked at the Sangamon Ordnance Plant near Illiopolis for one year during WWII.
She worked at Collegiate Cap and Gown in Arcola for 11 years, at the Oakland Schools from 1968 to 1975, at NAPA in Arcola for five years, and later at True Value in Arcola.
Frances was a member of the Hindsboro Christian Church and the Ladies Auxiliary in Villa Grove. She and Bob enjoyed camping in Florida and Colorado.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.