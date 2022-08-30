PESOTUM — Frances Cornelia Wood, named for both her grandmothers, peacefully passed away at 12:44 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, surrounded by her beloved family.
Fran was born April 19, 1928, to parents Francis “Frank” and Margaret Butler Henry, on the family farm west of Pesotum, where she lived the majority of her life. She married her high school sweetheart, James “Jimmy” Wood of Sadorus, in 1948 and was left heartbroken when he passed away Oct. 26, 2007.
The Henry-Wood Farm was a great source of pride for her, as it earned centennial status during her many years as its owner. Her grandfather, Joseph Henry, originally purchased enough land to give each of his four children 40 acres. Joe’s wife, Frances, for whom Fran was named, finished paying it off after Joe’s passing. This was a fact that Fran Wood took immense pride in. She often remarked about the women in the family being “strong” to be able to pay off the farm and keep it in the family. She was particularly proud that she and her husband, James, were able to buy the farm in 1965 from Fran’s mother’s estate. Fran always told her children and grandchildren they could do whatever they set their mind to, and she was living proof of that advice. There was nothing Fran couldn’t do once her mind was set to do it. She also was known to say on many an occasion: “I’m a conservative person. Always have been. Always will be.”
Fran’s family meant everything to her, and it’s what she lived for; her devotion to her family knew no limits. She once remarked after the birth of a grandchild that "you get to see the world through the eyes of a child, and it keeps you young." Frances and James had five children, Thomas (Diane) Wood of Fisher, Dan Wood of Pesotum, Judy Wood of Champaign, Mike Wood of Pesotum and Jayne Butler of Tolono. Grandchildren include Sarah Wood, Jason Wood, Maggie Meharry (Patrick), Andrew (Kristen) Howie and Thomas Howie, James Butler (Alyssa) and Jesse and Anna Wood. Great-grandchildren include Camden Wood, Beckam Brown, Olivia Butler, Lilly Meharry, Quinn Meharry and Hoyt Meharry.
Fran truly enjoyed and looked forward to getting visits from the young neighbor girls, Aubrey and Kenzie. She loved to see them help themselves to ice-cream cones and took great pleasure in people making themselves at home in her house. When her own children were growing up, there were always other friends and relatives spending the night. Fran must have cooked thousands of cheeseburgers when her kids and their friends were at home.
A stay-at-home mom until her youngest child was in fourth grade, she then went to work in the cosmetics departments at Lewis Department Store in Champaign and Carson Pirie Scott in Urbana, where she thoroughly enjoyed meeting and talking with customers. She then worked at the University of Illinois until she retired in December 1987 in preparation to help care for her soon-to-be second grandson, James. Eventually, Fran was able to care for three more grandsons, all of whom developed a deep and abiding bond with their grandma. Her family all agree she was such a wonderful person. Genuine and compassionate, hilarious and smart, down to earth, humble, generous and a true joy to know.
All her life she wanted to be an artist. Soon after retirement, she began carving and painting "cat" chairs — she lost count of how many, but she knew it was at least 200. She painted animal rocks as well and a whole host of other painted works. Her favorite place to paint was in her little “pink building,” where she could watch the wrens build nests right outside the window.
In no particular order, Fran, a Chicago Cubs fan, loved Elvis’ gospel music; Johnny Carson; playing euchre; working jigsaw puzzles; the barn quilts on her 92-year-old barn; listening to her grandson
Tommy play the piano; watching the lamb races every spring; talking to and doing anything with her "double" cousin, Alice McDuffee; and any kind of dog, but particularly her last dog, Archie. She recently said she had a dog her whole life until her rat terrier, Archie, passed away when she was in her mid-80s. Never dreaming she would live to be 94, she refrained from getting another dog, for fear of leaving it behind with her passing. Her long life was a blessing to any and all who knew her.
In recent months, Fran had two friends helping her, Teri Miller and Sarah Krause, to whom the family owes much gratitude. Fran’s family would also like to acknowledge the OSF staff who cared for Mom as she transitioned to her next life. They treated Fran and her family with such kindness and grace.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be in Pesotum Cemetery, with Freese Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Condolence may be left at freesefh.com.