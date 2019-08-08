HOOPESTON — Francis Howard “Frank” Stumph, 76, of Hoopeston passed away at 9:14 p.m. Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
He was born in Lebanon, Ky., on March 27, 1943, the son of Willie Earl and Lula Ray (Wicker) Stumph. He married Betty Ann Tutwiler on Jan. 11, 1963, at the Christian Church in Henning. She survives in Hoopeston.
He is also survived by one daughter, Lisa (Allen) Kinney of Hoopeston; two sons, Jeff (Betsy) Stumph of Oxford, Ind., and Brian (Deb) Stumph of Champaign; one brother, Phillip “Jay” (Connie) Stumph of Potomac; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two brothers, Mickie and Jack Stumph; and one great-granddaughter, Kyla Kinney.
Frank worked at Birkey’s Farm Store. He then worked at MC of A, and later for Mike Lee Trucking. He was a member of the Antioch Church of Christ in rural Rossville. Frank enjoyed traveling, lawn and gardening, woodworking and collecting IH tractors.
A visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Earl Eells officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the Antioch Church of Christ, 37604A N. 1900 East Road, Rossville, IL 60963, or Carle Hospice, 206 W. Anthony Drive, Champaign, IL 61822.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Frank’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.