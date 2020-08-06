CHAMPAIGN — Francis “Nic” Anastasia, 21, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Nic was born in Orange County, Calif., on June 11, 1998, to Dana Anastasia and Renea Reardon. He spent his first few years of life in Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach, where he had many of his happiest memories swimming, surfing and skateboarding with his adoring little sister, Sophia, family and friends.
Nic’s family moved to Geneva, where he attended the Waldorf School and was a 2017 graduate of Geneva Community High School. He attended Parkland College with plans to transfer to the University of Illinois to study computer science.
Nic was a very sweet, soft-spoken young man with a contagious smile and a deep, compassionate soul. He enjoyed listening to music, reading and sports.
He is survived by his parents, Dana (Champaign) and Renae (Geneva), and beloved younger sister, Sophia (Geneva), who was his best friend in childhood and beyond. He is also survived by his grandparents, Francis and Thalia Anastasia of Bonita Springs, Fla., and Dave and Sharon Reardon of Dubuque, Iowa; and uncles, Mike (Mary Jo) Anastasia of Champaign, Derek of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Tim (Aileen) Reardon of Evanston.
He loved being outdoors and enjoyed swimming, skiing, football and wrestling. He was very competitive and determined and found sports to be a good way to connect with his family. He was a lifelong runner and participated in many running events. He was also a Cubs, Bulls and Bears fan.
Some of his closest friends were also family: cousins Jamie, Julian, Emily, Orlagh and Iris.
Nic always brought joy and a sense of humor to every situation. One of his most endearing qualities was his ability to make people smile.
Nic will be remembered as an intelligent, creative and gentle presence. He had a very kind and generous spirit and loved and was loved by many. His motto was “never give up."
A Memorial BBQ will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, from noon to 7 p.m. at Burwash Park, Savoy.
A memorial fund will be established in Nic’s name, and Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with his family at morganmemorialhome.com.