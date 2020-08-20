URBANA — Fran Olson, 77, of Urbana died at 7:04 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at home.
Fran was born March 12,1943, to his parents, Mildred and Abel Olson of Paxton, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Janie; son, Stan (Jen) Olson; daughter, Michelle Williams; and brother, Robert (Geraldine) Olson.
Fran was a draftsman at Alltell in Rantoul for nearly 20 years. His hobbies included amateur radio (W9ULS) and drumming for a country music band. He further enjoyed photography, stamp collecting, fishing, coin collecting and N-scale trains. He was a Chicago Cubs and Illini fan.
Graveside services were held by Renner-Wikoff at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.