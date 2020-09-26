MAHOMET — Francis T. Repcynski Jr., 73, passed away June 5, 2020, at home in Mahomet.
Frank was born on Dec. 14, 1946, in Janesville, Wis., to Francis Repcynski and June Fritz Repcynski.
Frank grew up in Lombard. He graduated from Glenbard East High School in Lombard in 1964. After high school, he attended the University of Illinois at Champaign, Lewis College at Lockport and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where he received a B.S. degree in 1970. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1970 and served for six years. He served in the Vietnam War and was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Award, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.
Francis was honorably discharged in 1976, achieving the rank of captain. He was an aircraft commander on the C-141/A Starlifter in the Military Airlift Command. During his service in the Vietnam War, he participated in Operations Babylift and Homecoming. He worked for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Facilities and Services until his retirement in 2002.
Frank enjoyed classic automobiles, all genres of music and endless projects. When he was a teenager, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Repcynski and June Fritz Repcynski.
Frank is survived by his sisters, Kathi and Terry, and many family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at Danville National Cemetery, Danville, on Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. A military burial with honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, his family and close friends request memorial donations be made to the American Legion, 412 E. Main St., Mahomet, IL 61853.
Condolences may be sent to owensfuneralhomes.com.