LONGVIEW — Francis (Tony) Bosch, 91, of Longview died Friday (March 4, 2022) at home surrounded by family.
Tony was born Dec. 2, 1930, in rural Broadlands, the son of Edward and Isabel Bosch.
He graduated from Longview High School in 1948. Tony served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant first class with the K Company 1-26th Infantry Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division from 1948 to 1952, stationed in Grafenwohr, Germany, during the Korean War. He worked as a sheet metal worker for Chief Heating and Air Conditioning in Champaign for 35 years and also helped farm the Bosch farm.
He married Mary Ellen (Melton) Bosch on June 9, 1956, at Immaculate Conception Church Bongard, and they were married 65 years.
He is survived by his children, Francis (Vicki) Bosch of Homer, Theresa Bosch of Champaign, Mary Kay Bosch of Mahomet and Dianne (Basil) Auteberry and Susan Bosch, both of Longview; sisters, Monica and Dorothy; brothers Edward, Harold, Carl and Denny; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ellen; sisters, Rosemary and Eileen; and son, Joseph.
He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading westerns and working puzzles. He served as a member of the American Legion Post 1171 in Philo.
The visitation for Tony and his wife will be on Saturday, March 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church Bongard, 1800 East 300 North, Philo. A memorial Mass will follow the visitation at 10 a.m. with Monseigneur Keith Walder officiating. Intermittent will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Bongard with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made for a “Trades" scholarship set up in Tony's name at Longview State Bank in Sidney. Checks may be made out to the Tony Bosch Memorial Scholarship Fund.