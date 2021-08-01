CLEARWATER, Fla. — Francisco “Paco” Herrera, 43, formerly of Savoy and Champaign, passed away suddenly on June 18, 2021, at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, Hudson, Fla.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1977, in Champaign, the son of Francisco “Paco” and Pearl “Penny” (Ellison) Herrera. Paco was a 1995 graduate of Champaign Central High School, moving to Florida in 2014 to be closer to his son, Hunter. Paco enjoyed the outdoors, playing basketball and supporting his Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears.
While life was not always easy, and there were many bumps in his journey, Paco was fiercely loyal to his family and friends and loved his children more than he could ever show.
Paco is survived by his father, Paco Herrera of Savoy; sisters, Holly Herrera (Scott Gass) of Chicago and Lisa (Dan) McGrath of Monticello; brother, Jeff Storey of Overland Park, Kan.; and three children, Nicholas Woltman of Champaign, Katelyn Tracz of Sadorus and Hunter Herrera of Tallahassee, Fla. He also leaves his grandfather, Don Herman of Vigo, Spain; nephews, Andrew Herrera, Alex Thompson and Clayton Thompson, all of Champaign; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins in Illinois and Spain.
Paco was preceded in death by his mother, Penny; maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Mary (Reeder) Ellison; and paternal grandmother, Dolores Herrera Herman.
A celebration of Paco’s life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on what would have been his 44th birthday, Saturday, Aug. 14, at his childhood home, 211 Arbours Drive, Savoy. A Florida-area celebration of life will be held at a later date.