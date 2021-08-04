CHAMPAIGN — A memorial service will be held for Frank Cramer on Monday, Aug. 9, at First Baptist Church, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., followed by the service at 3 p.m.
Frank passed away peacefully on July 4, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born May 3, 1932, in Valentine, Neb., to Wendell and Stella Cramer.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Cramer (Tapscott/Fredericks); three sons, Kevin Cramer (Terri) of Tuscola, Gary Cramer (Susan) of Meansville, Ga., and Brian Cramer of Moore, Texas; one daughter, Kim Cramer of Urbana; and three stepchildren, Susan Baldwin (Jeff) of Rockford and David and Mark Fredericks of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
In the late 50s, Frank and his family moved to Champaign from Clarion, Iowa, where he grew up and graduated from high school. He worked in the siding business for many years. He also worked at Weberg Furniture in Champaign as a sales associate. He was employed by Walmart of Savoy for 15 years as an associate and greeter.
Frank enjoyed his church, golfing, meeting his friends for coffee, working in his yard and spending time with friends and family. He was an avid fan of Illini football/basketball, the PGA and Chicago Cubs.
Frank had a very generous heart and kind spirit. He had a great sense of humor and quick wit that he shared with everyone he met. He touched many lives over the years, and he will be greatly missed by many dear friends and family.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy, IL 61874, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences to the family may be offered online at heathandvaughn.com.