MONTICELLO — Frank P. Hoffman, 89, of Monticello, formerly of Cisco, passed away at 9:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 26, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Frank was born March 26, 1932, on Stringtown Lane, rural Monticello, the son of Roland and Edith (Heckman) Hoffman. He married Florence C. Kraft on Sept. 14, 1952, in Monticello. She passed away Dec. 29, 2007.
He is survived by his sons, Scott Hoffman of Cisco, Jeff (Colleen) Hoffman of White Heath and Dennis Hoffman of Cisco (Donna Hoffman of Gifford); grandchildren, Caleb, Justin (Tori), Katie (Nick), Hunter and Chance; great-grandchildren, Dillon, Ada and Bryson; and sister-in-law, Norma Jean Hoffman of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Harold “Gene" Hoffman; and sister, Mary Catlin.
Frank was a retired farmer. He was a member of the Piatt County Farm Bureau and served on the Monticello School Board, Willow Branch Township Cemetery Board and Cisco Co-Op Board. He was a 4-H leader and avid supporter of Monticello Sages athletics, attending all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. Along with being a Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and UI Illini sporting teams fan, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, camping and square dancing. Frank was a great loving father and friend to everyone.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Croninger Cemetery, Cisco, with a celebration of life to follow at the Cisco Center beginning at noon.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.