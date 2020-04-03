TOLONO — Frank R. Krasnowski, age 87, of Tolono died Wednesday (April 1, 2020), peacefully at home.
Private graveside services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Frank was born June 12, 1932, to the late Frank Stanley Krasnowski and Sophie Budzisz Krasnowski in Chicago. He married Patricia Hoyt Schuyler on April 18, 1995, in Honolulu, Hawaii; she survives, He was previously married to Marilyn Finegan and Melissa DiFiore, both deceased.
He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Denise M. (Brad) Whitehall of Westborough, Mass., and Ursula (Paul) Shaffran of Geneva, Ill.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Mae Whitehall of Chicago, Bradley Lane Whitehall Jr. of Columbus, Ga., Anne Marie Whitehall of Westborough, Mass., and Jillian Walden and Dharma Walden, both of Champaign; three stepchildren, Pamela (Don) Berbaum of Champaign, Julie Wenger of Colfax and David Schuyler of Jacksonville, Fla.; five stepgrandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lenore Lobo of Naperville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Ilsa Walden; two sisters, Irene Klapperich and Virginia Baran; and a brother, Leonard Krasnowski. He was also preceded in death by his best friend (like a brother), Harry C. Henriksen of Mahomet.
He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1954 and received his master’s degree in education in 1962. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1954 to 1956. For several summers, he served as athletic director for several summer camps in Wisconsin.
He coached and taught high school athletics and driver education in Chicago for 33 years until his retirement in 1987. After retiring, he taught driver education for a local driving school.
Frank was a member of Holy Cross Church in Champaign and loved singing in the choir until his health wouldn’t permit him to continue.
He loved playing senior softball for years until his health would no longer permit it. He was a huge Illini fan and had season football tickets until his health would no longer allow him to attend the games.
He also was a Chicago Bears, White Sox and Blackhawks fan. He also played football for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini and was a supporter of the Quarterback Club and the Illinois Alumni Association.
He loved traveling and he and Pat had many wonderful trips both in the U.S. and abroad. He also loved the Olympic Games, attending several. His main hobby was collecting Olympic pins and memorabilia.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association or Holy Cross.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).