WARRENVILLE — Frank Anthony Limentato, 78, of Winter Park, Fla., peacefully passed from this mortal life into eternal rest on Friday (Jan. 28, 2022) at home, surrounded by his family.
Frank was born on Jan. 29, 1943, in Villa Rosa, Sicily, Italy, to Salvatore and Maria Limentato, as the fifth of six children.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife and love of his life of 53 years, Dolores (Baglio) Limentato, for whom he came to the United States to meet and marry in 1968. He is also survived and missed by their three children, Sam (Cynthia) Limentato of Champaign, Marilyn (Cass) Black of Winter Park and David (Aubrey) Limentato of Oviedo, Fla. He is also mourned and remembered by nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear siblings, Rosario Limentato, Maria Giarrusso and Gina Cosentino.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Guiseppe Limentato and Mario Limentato.
Frank lived in the Chicago area until 2016 and skillfully practiced his craft as a barber from the age of 11 until his retirement at the age of 72. For more than 35 years, he owned and operated Avenue Barber Shop in Oak Park. Frank’s clear priorities were his faith, family and diligence and excellence in his work. With a steadfast and kind spirit, Frank influenced all around him through his character, as evidenced by his consistent actions of honesty, generosity, diligence, devotion and unselfishness, all in fulfillment of his Christian faith and love for his family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home Goldenrod/Winter Park. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Calvary Orlando, with interment to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care of Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod/Winter Park Funeral Home.