CHAMPAIGN — Frank M. Lipousky, 87, of Champaign passed away Friday (Jan. 15, 2021) in Savoy.
He was born in Westville on April 28, 1933, the son of Michael and Mary Lipousky. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, was a graduate of the University of Illinois and taught for many years. Frank loved gardening and was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed Illini sports. He was a hardworking entrepreneur who loved helping others; he was generous, caring and loving and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Per Frank’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service.
Per Frank's wishes, there will not be a funeral service.