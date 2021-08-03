ROSSVILLE — Frank R. Morse, 100, of Rossville passed away at 5:20 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 1, 2021).
He was born Jan. 10, 1921, in Shelby County, the son of Robert E. and Leta L. Morse. On Dec. 3, 1943, Frank married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Wright, in Charleston. They spent 46 wonderful years together before her passing in June 1989.
Frank is survived by his son, James (Jackie) Morse of Danville; daughter, Karel Volpert of Bismarck; grandchildren, Dr. James R. (Tammy) Morse II of Peoria, Josie (Chanc) Persons of Rossville, Jannah (Geoffrey) Coon of Ogden, Andrew (Leigh) Volpert of Springfield, Timothy Volpert of Morton and Mary (Clint) McCool of Hoopeston; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Lindsey) Morse, Madison Morse, Alex Morse, Andrew (Megan) Savage, Thomas Savage, Mason Coon, Aiden Coon, Mia Volpert, Mavis Volpert, Brandon Volpert, Benjamin Volpert, Murphy McCool and Maya McCool; and brothers, Richard and Dennis Morse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Leta; wife, Mary Ellen; brother, Kenneth Morse; sisters, Maxine Blair and Marlene Gaston; and son-in-law, Phil Volpert.
Frank graduated from Findlay High School in 1938 before attending Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois, where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Sept. 15, 1942, where he worked as an aerographer’s mate on the USS Baxter before being honorably discharged on Nov. 2, 1945. Later in life, Frank had the opportunity to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C., with the central Illinois Honor Flight.
Frank taught at Oakland High School for two years before becoming the principal at Oakland Grade School for four years. He then became the principal at Alvin Grade School for 16 years before becoming the principal at Rossville-Alvin Grade School for six years, where he also taught for an additional six years. Teaching was Frank’s passion, and after retirement, he continued to volunteer at Rossville-Alvin schools.
Frank was a member of Rossville United Methodist Church, Gideons, the Rossville American Legion, the Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association and the Rossville Historical Society. He served 20 years as the Ross Township clerk and handled bookkeeping for the Hoopeston Multi-Agency Board.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to all of Frank’s caregiver girls who have taken excellent care of him over the years.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Rossville United Methodist Church, 116 Maple St., Rossville, IL 60963. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the church with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Burial will follow in Mann’s Chapel Cemetery, Rossville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made in Frank’s name to Rossville-Alvin Grade School or Rossville United Methodist Church. Please join Frank’s family in sharing memories or photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.