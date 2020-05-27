TOLONO — Frank A. Revell, 70, of Tolono passed away at 9:28 a.m. Sunday (May 24, 2020) at home.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, with the Rev. Ken Young officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Revell was born Oct. 17, 1949, at Champaign, a son to Francis "Frank" William and Pauline Welch Revell. He married Debbie Dodds on Jan. 12, 1974; she survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Frank (Keli) Revell Jr. of Tuscola, Curt Revell of Sopchoppy, Fla.,, and Jeff (Jammie) Revell of Tolono; five grandchildren, Addyson Revell, Carson, Caelyn, Jace and Elyse; two sisters, Ruth Ann Brandon and Mary Jean Reinhart; a brother; Bill Revell; and his dogs, Dink and Butch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Wilma Rockwell; and dog, Shadow.
Frank retired from the sheet metal industry in 2009 after 42 years in the trade. He was a member of Sheet Metal Champaign Local 230/218C, where he served on several committees.
He enjoyed crappie fishing with his wife in many fishing tournaments. He was a member of CICC Fish Habitat. He also was the Tolono building inspector for a few years.
He cheered for the St. Louis Cardinals. He helped coach Little League in Tolono Park District for 16 years. He also donated much of his time to the Tolono Park District working on many projects, which included but was not limited to building the dugouts and roofing the pavilion. He also enjoyed watching the Little League World Series every year.
Frank was tough on the outside but had a heart of gold. He would always be willing to help someone out and not want anything in return, there to lend a hand in need. He truly loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Tolono Park District of CICC Fish Habitat.