MAHOMET — Frank T. Kamerer, 89, of Mahomet passed away peacefully Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021), at home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet, with Father Joseph Hogan officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. The Mass will be livestreamed at the church's website. Graveside services will be held at Shiloh Cemetery, Mahomet. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Frank was born Jan. 21, 1932, the son of Martin Thomas and Helen (Gordon) Kamerer. He married Beverly M. Wilson on Sept. 7, 1957. She preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 2021.
He is survived by a daughter, Pamela (Tony) Irvin; a son, Matthew (Rebecca) Kamerer; two grandchildren, Olivia and Fynn; a stepgranddaughter, Victoria (Spencer) Eades; three step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jack Kamerer of Champaign
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Dacy; and a daughter, Vicki Kamerer.
Frank graduated from Champaign High School in 1949. He moved to Mahomet and began farming. He served in the U.S. Army from May 1954 to February 1956 and then returned to farming till his health slowed him down in 2019.
During his farming days, he had the opportunity to employ many young men and women to help him on the farm. You all know who you are, and we appreciate all the stories you have shared.
Additionally, he served on the Mahomet-Seymour school board from 1975 to 1993 and as president from 1983 to 1993. He was appointed trustee of the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in 1981 and served until his death. In 1994, he was a member of the committee to oversee a feasibility study that later became the High School of St. Thomas More.
Frank will always be remembered for his honest and distinct personality.
The family would like to thank At Home with Clark-Lindsey and OSF Hospice for the special care he received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 501 W. State St., Mahomet, IL 61853, or Future Farmers of America, 6060 FFA Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268 (ffa.org).
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.