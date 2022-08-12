Frank Thomas Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VILLA GROVE — Frank Thomas, 88, of Villa Grove died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos