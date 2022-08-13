VILLA GROVE — Frank E. Thomas, 88, of Villa Grove passed away peacefully Wednesday (Aug. 10, 2022) at home with his family at his side.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Villa Grove Cemetery. Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, is handling the arrangements.
Frank was born Sept. 21, 1933, the son of G. Walter (Doc) and Deliah Hodgson Thomas of Hugo. He married Barbara Lee Patterson on Oct. 10, 1953, in Junction City, Kan. Frank was stationed in the Army at Fort Riley. They were married 66 years when Barbara passed away May 22, 2020. Frank and Barb bought their home on Henson Road in 1957 when it was one of the few there surrounded by groves of trees. He and Barb lived there until their deaths.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Penny (Marty) Sigler of Sidney; granddaughter, Kelly (Justin) Little of Tolono; grandson, Brendon Sigler (Jaclyn Henry) of Tuscola; great-granddaughters, Adeliah, Avalee and Langley Little of Tolono; sisters, Faye (Ed) Hettinger of Morton and Agnes Huber of Villa Grove; sisters-in-law, Joan Thomas of Longview, Madonna Thomas of Mt. Zion and Ramona (Bob) Mitsdarfer of Bongard; and many nieces and nephews; as well as the best neighbors and friends anyone could ever have.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents; stepfather, Clarence Curry; half brother, Jake Fitzsimmons; brothers, Billy, Harley, Chuck and Walter; half sister, Leota Goldsberry; and sisters, Gordia and Peggy.
Frank grew up in Hugo and went to Dry Point Grade School first through eighth grade about a half mile south of Hugo. His freshman year of high school was at Hindsboro High School, where he played football, baseball and basketball at 4'11" and 89 lbs. Frank spent his sophomore through senior year at Villa Grove High School, graduating in 1951. Frank rode the bus to school but walked to/from Hugo/Villa Grove for practices and games until his senior year, when a Villa Grove math teacher began giving him and Jim Prosser a ride home. As a kid, Frank enjoyed his mom's Monday soup beans, going along with his dad to take their trained fighting roosters to fighting events and playing ball anytime he got the chance. Trying to get by the best they could during the Depression, he sometimes walked mink trap lines with his dad, helped Leon Helm's mom with their chickens, baled hay in the summer, spent countless hours in the family garden and, when he was older, worked at the Longview Elevator among other things. Frank was an athlete, coach and competitor. He particularly had a love for baseball and fast-pitch softball. After graduation, he went to the University of Illinois to play baseball. However, his season was cut short due to the passing of the coach in the program. He was known for being able to pitch equally left or right handed and, in 1957, held an EI League batting record. He received letters from the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles to come and attend tryouts for the Professional Baseball League but was drafted and met the call to serve his country instead. He played for many fast-pitch softball teams in the area, including the Decatur Alyco team that went to the National Championship. He started the Villa Grove Park Board and took pride in having facilities in tip-top shape both for baseball/softball and horse-shoe pitching. He also opened and started leagues in basketball and volleyball at the Community Building. He coached Senior League baseball and fast-pitch softball for many years and volunteered countless hours getting the ball diamonds in shape and was not surprised when someone would interrupt lunch with a knock on the door asking if he would come umpire a game. Lunch had to wait. He also enjoyed golfing as well as bowling in a couples league on Sunday nights.
Frank started working at USI in 1959 and retired in 1994. He was a member of the United Operating Engineers and served as the union president. After retirement, you could find him out at Henson Park, working around the neighborhood or farming with Riddell-Burris Farms. He and Barb spent many winters in Winter Haven, Fla., and made many lifelong friends there.
He took pride in his town and neighborhood, always first to offer a helping hand for all who needed it. He loved Kentucky bluegrass music; the Chicago Cubs, although in his later years enjoyed watching the Cardinals; University of Illinois athletics; and he spent countless hours with his granddaughter, Kelly, who was his pride and joy, and could always be heard above all others cheering her on at ball games. He preferred his great-granddaughters, who were the light of his life the last 10 years, call him “Frank” instead of grandpa, because they had so many grandpas.
Frank will be greatly missed by his friends and family. The Thomas family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Daniel Deem, OSF, Carle and Transitions Hospice staff, their neighbors and friends for their care, support and friendship.
Cheers to a BIG ORANGE (an alcoholic beverage of your choice, which we understand is what they called it in his younger detassling days so no one was aware).
Memorials may be made to the Ryan Riddell Memorial Fund, ℅ BankChampaign, P.O. Box 1490, Champaign, IL 61824.