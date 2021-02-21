ST. JOSEPH — Franklin E. Whisman, 81, of St. Joseph passed away at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Frank was born Aug. 30, 1939, the son of Guy and Viola (Page) Whisman of
LeRoy. He married Helen Evans on May 31, 1980.
Frank was a hardworking man and had a love for sitting behind the wheel of his semi. He drove for JM Jones/Super Valu for 34 years and was very proud of driving over 2 million miles accident free. He was most recently employed by Walmart. Up until the last few years, he enjoyed working in his yard and fishing.
He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in LeRoy.
Frank is survived by his wife, Helen of St. Joseph; son, Michael (Lisa) Whisman of Sidney, Maine; daughter, Julie (Steve “Doc”) Ellis of Mahomet; stepdaughter, Cyndi Bury of Centralia; and stepsons, Matt (Connie) Evans of Sidney and Richard (Julianne) Evans of Sidney, Mont.; brothers, Tom Whisman of DeLand and Dale (Kim) Whisman of Farmer City; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Viola Whisman; brother, Lloyd Whisman; and stepdaughter, Heidi Evans.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.