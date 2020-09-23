RANTOUL — Frank Wilson, 69, of Rantoul passed away Tuesday morning (Sept. 22, 2020) at home surrounded by family.
He was born Dec. 14, 1950, in New Orleans, a son of AB and Mary (Stevenson) Wilson. He married Dolleen Fletcher on Dec. 19, 1975, in Tacoma, Wash. She survives.
Also surviving are five children, Alma (Attila) Sonkoly of Tampa, Fla., Charles Hood of Champaign, Janice (James) Sherwood of Richmond, Va., Chrystal Wilson of Rantoul and Antoine Wilson of Rantoul; a brother, Lucky Wilson of New Orleans; a sister, Rose Cage of Hammond, La.; numerous grandchildren, Brandon, Cedrik, Chayla, Savannaha, Ishaiah and Mason being some of those closest to him; and various nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Terry; and a brother and a sister.
Mr. Wilson served in the U.S. Air Force and medically retired after 16 years. He returned to Rantoul where he volunteered with the Rantoul City Schools for many years. He also loved to DJ for the NCO club at Chanute Air force Base and various other parties.
A memorial service will be planned after the COVID-19 regulations lessen.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.