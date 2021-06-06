GLEN ELLYN — Franklin Duff, 94, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020, at home in Brookdale’s assisted-living community, Glen Ellyn.
A memorial service to celebrate Frank’s life will be held on Friday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, with the Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer officiating.
Frank was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis (Stephenson) Duff, and is survived by his three children, Cathy Elam (Nathan) of Rochester Hills, Mich., Betsy Strong (Mark) of Villa Park and Brian Duff of Houston, Texas.
Frank’s full obituary was included in The News-Gazette on Dec. 20, 2020.