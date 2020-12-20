GLEN ELLYN — Franklin Duff, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home in Brookdale’s assisted-living community, Glen Ellyn.
Frank was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis (Stephenson) Duff, and is survived by his three children, Cathy Elam (Nathan) of Rochester Hills, Mich., Betsy Strong (Mark) of Villa Park and Brian Duff of Houston. He is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Frank was born in 1926 in Covington, Ky. He was the son of Joseph Leroy and Mary Cooper Duff and was preceded in death by his younger brother, Cline C. Duff of Fullerton, Calif. Frank and Phyllis were married in 1954 in Cincinnati. After short periods of time living in Ohio and New York, they settled in Champaign in 1964. Their last residence together was at The Windsor of Savoy retirement community.
Frank was a devoted husband, father and friend. In addition to spending time with family and friends, he loved to read, and he enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. Frank was an avid Fighting Illini fan, and for many years he held season tickets for home football and basketball games. Frank was also an accomplished pianist and played in various jazz and dance bands in Cincinnati and Champaign. Frank had a wonderful sense of humor, a joyful spirit and a smile that would light up any room.
Frank spent two years in the U.S. Army, where he achieved the rank of sergeant and was stationed at Camp Gordon, Ga., during the Korean War. He was an active member in several professional and service organizations, including a charter member and past president of the Illinois Association for Institutional Research; Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Honor Society; past president of the Champaign Lions Club; active member of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign; past president of the Active Senior Republicans; and past president of the Interfaith Apartments Corporation.
Frank received several awards during his lifetime, including Honorary Kentucky Colonel by the State of Kentucky, Distinguished Alumni from Holmes High School in Covington and Active Senior Republican of the Year.
Frank obtained a bachelor of science in education from the University of Cincinnati, a master’s degree from Miami University of Ohio and a doctor of philosophy from Columbia University in NYC.
Before moving to Champaign, Frank briefly taught in secondary schools in Cincinnati then worked for a couple years as assistant professor in the School of Education at Miami University of Ohio. Frank joined the University of Illinois staff in 1964, and after 27 years of distinguished service, he retired in 1990 as associate director and associate professor at the University Office for Planning and Budgeting.
In retirement, Frank and Phyllis enjoyed traveling, both in the states and abroad. They attended over 25 Elder Hostels across the U.S. No matter where Frank went, he brought joy to everyone he met, and he will be greatly missed.
A memorial service to celebrate Frank’s life will be scheduled in Champaign in 2021.