URBANA — Franklin Richard Shupp, 88, died at Carle Foundation Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday (March 15, 2021).
He was born in Palmerton, Pa., on April 9, 1932, to the Rev. Floyd and Mona Shupp.
Frank is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Diedre Matthews (Allan) and Ruth Liu (Pyramyth); son, Robert Shupp (Terri); and grandchildren, Gwyneth Matthews, Jennifer and Kathy Liu and Claire and Rolland Shupp.
Frank earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Lafayette College, Pennsylvania, and a master's in chemical engineering and Ph.D. in economics from Princeton University. He served on the economics faculty at the University of Illinois for over 50 years and was chairman of the department from 1986 to 1989. Frank loved to travel and took sabbaticals in Norway, England, Scotland, China and South Africa, where, after his retirement, he had a long-standing affiliation with the University of Cape Town.
Frank was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, where a private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed and recorded at glccu.org.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church Food Pantry (glccu.org) or Champaign County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) (casa4kids.ord), where he served as a special advocate. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.