MAHOMET — Fred Calvin Daniels Jr., 74, passed away Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019), surrounded by his family, at home in Mahomet.
He was born Aug. 2, 1945, to Bill and Grace (Tarter) Daniels, in Mahomet. Fred married Norma Sharon Mackey on April 27, 1964, in Centerville.
Fred is survived by his children, Shari (Kevin) Day of Mahomet and Davin (Sheila) Daniels of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Ashlie (Drew) Hannagan of Gifford, Zack (Lauren) Day of Avon, Ind., and Orion and Alexander Daniels of Portland; and siblings, Alice (Carl Jones) Gaines, Rosemary Liggett and Fern (John “JJ” Johnson) Wakeley.
He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Fred was awarded the distinguished Silver Beaver Award for 30 years of service in the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a Freemason and has proudly served as a Grand Master for his masonic jurisdiction. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial celebration of life will be held in Fred’s honor at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Lutz Braunig will officiate. Memorial visitation will be held prior from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Fred's family.