MONTICELLO — Fred D. Goodrich, 93, of Monticello passed away at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) at home.
Fred was born Oct. 25, 1926, in Hammond, the son of Alfred Lee and Hulda L. (Ryder) Goodrich. He married Izola E. Eads on May 25, 1947, in Hammond.
He is survived by his wife, Izola Goodrich of Monticello; son, Dewey Goodrich of Monticello; daughter, Dana Vinson (Lawrence) of DeLand; grandson, Cody Vinson of Cookeville, Tenn.; and great-grandchildren, Rayann, Jacob, Landon and Laine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
Fred was a farmer and worked at Kraft Foods, the Sale Barn and Monticello Township Cemetery. Fred served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was a member of the Bement Masonic Lodge 365. Fred raised short-horn cattle and spotted Poland China hogs, and he enjoyed rodeos, camping and bluegrass music. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Golden State Warriors and Illini basketball fan.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Monticello Township Cemetery with the Rev. Jan Dial officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.