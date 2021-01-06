ARCOLA — Fred Harvey, 88, of Arcola passed away at 9:25 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021) at home.
Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Edwards Funeral Home. The Rev. Paul Froese will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard at the funeral home. Burial will be in Arcola Cemetery at a later date. Friends may pay their respects to Fred and sign the register book between 1 and 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the funeral home.
Fred was born Jan. 8, 1932, in Walnut Hill. He was a son of John and Ada (Piercy) Harvey. He married Sandra Kay Deem on Aug. 25, 1955, in Mount Vernon.
Fred is survived by his wife, Kay; one son, Steve Harvey and wife Kim of Villa Grove; one grandson, Tyler Harvey and wife Rachel of Villa Grove, and a great-granddaughter, Genevieve Ann Harvey; two sisters, Margarite Morgan and Faye Johnson, both of Mount Vernon; one brother, John Henry Harvey and wife Shirley of Sandoval; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Gene Harvey; and two sisters, Cora and Nellie.
Fred was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He attended First Apostolic Church in Arthur. Fred retired as a supervisor from USI in Tuscola in 1992 with 38 years of service. He served on the Arcola City Council from April 17, 1989, to May 2, 1992, and as the treasurer for the City of Arcola from April 21, 1997, to May 1, 2017. Fred and Kay helped to start the Arcola Motel and managed it for two years. Later they managed the Best Western.
Fred had been a member of the Kaskaskia Country Club, he was an avid golfer, he enjoyed doing yard work, he loved classic country music and he helped many people with their taxes, as he was a “real numbers guy.”
Fred was a regular at coffee, being a longtime member of Arrol’s Coffee Club, frequenting the Dutch Kitchen, Dairy Queen and, most recently, McDonald's. He always liked to visit and catch-up with good friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael G. Harvey fund in care of the Arcola Foundation or Arcola Lions Club.