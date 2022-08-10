RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Melvin native and Paxton High School graduate Fred O. Kellar, 95, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Russellville, Ark.
Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Baier Family Funeral Services is assisting with arrangements.
Fred was born Jan. 29, 1927, to Raymond W. and Edith A. Rowcliffe Kellar of Melvin. He married Viola M. Jones on April 8, 1950.
Fred worked at Bush Brothers and Co. and Prairie Farms before beginning his career with Prudential Insurance. The family, which now included daughter Sally, left Hoopeston in 1964, first moving to Ottawa, then to Derby, Kan., then to North Little Rock, Ark. Fred and Viola finally settled in Russellville, Ark., in 1991.
After he retired from Prudential Insurance in 1979, he started Fred Kellar Insurance Agency Inc. After selling his company, he began his final retirement in Russellville. He enjoyed working in the insurance industry because he enjoyed talking to and helping people. He delighted in his work and really didn’t “officially” retire until he was in his 80s.
Perhaps greater than his affection for insurance was Fred’s passion for all animals. There were always dogs and cats in his home, and he was a caretaker of the many animals and birds that entered his yard. He loved to watch the birds and could identify the species that flocked to his feeders. He enjoyed watching the deer visit every evening at dusk. And while he always battled with the squirrels over the bird feed, he secretly bought corn to make sure they had a snack too.
Fred also loved to garden and would plant flowers at one end of the garden so that fresh-cut blooms could be in the house. He always shared everything from his garden — except his favorite sweet corn was rationed, as he loved it so much.
To travel with Fred was always a longer trip that it needed to be. On a road trip, lunch would be had at the smallest diner to be found off the beaten path. Sometimes, that would be a place that would be included on the route for years to come — other times, not so much. Fred never met a stranger and would talk to all, which also increased the trip time. Still, it was always time well spent.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Kellar; a daughter, Sally, and son-in-law, Rand Brewer; two grandchildren, Reed and Matthew Brewer; a great-grandson, Aden Brewer; a sister-in-law, Verna Shilts; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Ronald in 1953; and Viola in 2010.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Fred served in the Western Pacific Theater as a Navy aviation radioman. He was stationed aboard the USS Princeton, a light aircraft carrier, and fought on the ground in the Philippines during the battle for its liberation.
He was a member of the Pottsville United Methodist Church and a member of the Pottsville and Paxton Masonic Lodges.
