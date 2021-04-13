GIBSON CITY — He had a quiet way about him. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, they were important words.
Surrounded by his family, Fred V. McCullough, 86, of Gibson City peacefully passed away Thursday (April 8, 2021) at The Villas of Hollybrook Memory Care & Reflections Center, Rantoul.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will follow in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Memorials may be made to the Rantoul Villas of Hollybrook Memory Care Activity Fund or OSF Hospice of Urbana.
Fred was born June 17, 1934, in Rantoul, to Frank and Florence (Carlson) McCullough.
He was preceded in death by his parents at a very young age and was then raised by his sister, Zella, and brother-in-law, Marvin Anderson.
Also preceding him in death were one brother, James McCullough; two sisters, Zella During and Janis Little; son-in-law, Mark Craig; and grandson-in-law, Alex Pickett.
Fred is survived by his wife, Janece McCullough, who resides at the Rantoul Villas of Hollybrook Memory Care; children, Gary (Debra) McCullough, Tammy Craig and Lisa (Mark) Lange, all of Gibson City; five grandchildren, Stacy (Chad) Johnson, Frank (Casey) McCullough, Ashley (Patrick) Morris, Lucas Lange and Taylor Lange Pickett; and nine great-grandchildren, Hunter, Valeree, Demi, Collins, Jack, Hallee, Irelynn, Carson and Jaxson.
Fred attended elementary and junior high schools in Rantoul. He moved to Gibson City before his freshman year of high school. This would be when he met his future wife of 67 years, Janece Rainwater. They were married in Gibson City on June 21, 1953.
While attending Drummer Township High School, Fred excelled in athletics, including basketball, football, baseball and track. An all Wauseca Conference Running Back, the Greyhounds did not lose a game his junior or senior years. Fred was inducted into the Gibson City Hall of Fame as a member of the 1951 Greyhound football team. Plans to attend Millikin University were dashed due to home responsibilities.
Following working as a butcher at a local grocery store, Fred entered the banking business, working at First National Bank in Gibson City, rising to vice president. He enjoyed fishing trips with co-workers Bud O’Neal, Ivan Donner and Doug Knapp. Retaining his passion for sports, Fred played fast-pitch softball on a local team. He, along with Eldon Christianson, coached his son, Gary, and other local players on a Gibson City Eastern Illinois Baseball team.
In the late 70s, Fred was instrumental in the opening of The Bank of Gibson City, serving as president until his retirement in 1986.
Cubs and Bears games were much-loved events in the McCullough household. Fred and Janece spent many winters in Florida, visited by their daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and the late Mark Craig and Lisa and Mark Lange.
Fred loved his hometown of Gibson City, serving on the Gibson Area Hospital Board of Directors and was a charter member of the Gibson City Rotary Club. Fred was a member of Gibson City United Methodist Church.
Fred’s favorite hobby was playing golf. He was one of a group of organizers responsible for the opening of Railside Golf Club. Always competitive, Fred was his happiest when on the course with his golf group.
In the mid-80s, Fred purchased WGCY Radio Station, and F. And G. Broadcasting Incorporated was begun, the F. for Fred and the G. for his son, Gary, again with the thoughts that it would be an asset to the community. In 2012, Fred received Gibson City’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Along with his passion for sports, Fred was a sucker for dogs and El Caminos. Fred believed in helping others and gave generously to causes he cared deeply about. It was a life well lived and enjoyed. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
