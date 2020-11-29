RANTOUL — Fred Meek, 77, of Rantoul passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Fred was born Sunday, Feb. 28, 1943, in Rochester, Pa., to Elden and Evalyn T Meek. His paternal grandparents were Joseph and Fannie Meek. His maternal grandparents were Robert and Elizabeth Taggart.
Fred was the youngest of three sons with two older brothers, Robert and John, who have passed on. His brothers were two of the best friends he ever knew, and he looked up to their friendship and guidance.
Fred’s education years K-12 were spent in the East Palestine, Ohio, school system. He graduated from East Palestine High School in June 1961. Following his public-school education, Fred attended Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio, where he received a B.S. in business administration. He also studied graduate work in marketing at the University of Illinois.
During Fred’s college years, he enjoyed summer employment at the Athenaeum Hotel at the Chautauqua, N.Y., Institution. Chautauqua has been recognized as one of the leading cultural and religious centers of the world. Many wonderful acquaintances and memories were provided, along with world-renowned artists, including Van Cliburn, Ferante and Teicher, and the Guy Lombardo Orchestra.
Following his degree from YSU, Fred joined the J.C. Penney Company in Rochester, N.Y. Four months later, a military obligation was at hand that resulted in Fred enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.
Fred’s tour of bases included Lackland Air Force Base, Texas; Amarillo Air Forca Base, Amarillo, Texas; and Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, where he met his future wife, Linda M. Schluter of Thomasboro. She survives. Fred and Linda were both working in the base supply division. Fred spent two-and-a-half years at Chanute with his final year at Taiwan (CCK Air Force Base), Taichung.
Upon discharge from the Air Force, Fred and Linda were married on Aug. 23, 1970, at the American Lutheran Church in Rantoul. They were blessed with two children, Marcy Todd and Michael Meek, both of Champaign.
Fred enjoyed 35 years in the home- and modular-building busines,s including the last 27 years with Schluter Homes.
Fred was active in many organizations, including the church council of American Lutheran Church in Rantoul (president for two years); the Thomasboro Board of Education (six years as president); the Rantoul Exchange Club (president); Rantoul Rotary, the board of directors for the Northern Champaign County Community Service Organization; the Octave Chanute Aerospace Museum Foundation (secretary); the Thomasboro Board of Trustees and Pack the Park Festivities; Thomasboro Youth Baseball; the board of directors of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce; and as a volunteer with the Northern Champaign County Community Service Organization.
Fred really enjoyed being with his family on whatever occasions, and his granddaughter Olivia. He also enjoyed being with people, golfing and community organizations and athletic events. He also enjoyed being active in American Lutheran Church.
A private funeral service will be held today at American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul. The Rev. Matt Bahnfleth will officiate. Burial will follow immediately in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County, 520 E. Wabash Ave., Rantoul, IL 61866 or cscrantoul.org/volunteerdonate/.