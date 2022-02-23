CATLIN — Fredrick W. “Fred” Reddy, 76, of Catlin passed away at 4:56 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home.
Fred was born on Dec. 31, 1945, to Wilbur and Mary Ann Wargo Reddy. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, John McCumber. He married Judith Diane Durnell on Oct. 8, 1965, at the Catlin Church of Christ. Diane survives of Catlin. Also surviving are two sons, Tim (Kelly) Reddy of Morton and Todd Reddy of St. Joseph; one daughter, Melissa (Brett) Guthrie of Fairmount; one sister, Margerie Reddy Drake of Westville; three grandchildren, Madison Guthrie of Fairmount, and Nathan and Owen Reddy of Morton; three great-grandchildren, Levi Gilespie, and August and Jonah Guthrie, all of Fairmount; many nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Pat Reddy of Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Lorene Lutchka; one brother, James Reddy; and a special brother-in-law, Earl Drake.
Fred graduated from Catlin High School in 1964. He earned his associate's degree in police science from DACC. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1971. He served as the Chief of Police for the Village of Catlin, retiring after 35 years. He was the president of the Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge #51 for over 20 years. He was a member of the Catlin Lion’s Club and Antiquarians Study Group. He was a commissioner for the Village of Catlin. He loved astronomy.
Funeral services at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Catlin Church of Christ, with Kevin Cox officiating. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the church, with military honors by the American Legion Post #210. The services will conclude at the church. Masks will be required for entry into the church. Memorials to the Catlin Historical Society. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.robisonchapel.com.