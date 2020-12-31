TUSCOLA — Fred Carroll Ross of Monticello, formerly of Tuscola, died Wednesday (Dec. 30, 2020).
Fred was born May 21, 1940, the son of Virgil and Mary Larmore Ross. He married Gaila Grubb on July 21, 1963. She survives.
Preceding him in death were his parents and father- and mother-in-law, Floyd and Mildred Grubb.
Fred is survived by his daughters, Katrina (Deon) Chester of Tuscola, Susanna (Michael) Williams of Carmel, Ind., and son, Jeremy (Sarah) Ross of Monticello.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Olivia and Donovan Chester, Lillian and Alexis Williams and Mary Grace, William and Rachel Ross; sister, Carolyn (David) Pruett of Tuscola; and brother-in-law, Tom (Pam) Grubb of Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Fred graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1958. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1960 and was an active reservist until 1966. He worked on his family farm before starting a long career with Cabot Corporation. The farm remained a priority to Fred. He recently renovated an original 1880s farmhouse on the property for his family’s use. His children and grandchildren remember stories about Fred’s favorite Brown Swiss cow and other pets and livestock.
Fred was a member of Tuscola United Methodist Church, where he sang many tenor solos in the choir and led a men’s Bible study. He was an avid fan of the Cubs, Bears and Fighting Illini. Fred enjoyed cars and motorcycles, and he especially enjoyed restoring a 1964 Pontiac GTO with son Jeremy.
Fred’s family will host a private gathering at a future date.
They wish to thank the staffs at The Waterford at Bridle Brook in Mahomet, Kirby Medical Center in Monticello and the Piatt County Nursing in Monticello for their dedicated and loving care.
Memorial contributions can be made to Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 N. Prairie St., Tuscola, IL 61953; Kirby Medical Center, 1000 Medical Drive, Monticello, IL 61856; or Piatt County Nursing Home, 1111 N. State St., Monticello, IL 61856.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.