URBANA — Fred J. Smith, 91, of Urbana passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Urbana First United Methodist Church, 304 S. Race St., Urbana. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the church, with the Rev. Robert Freeman officiating. Burial will in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Fred was born Oct. 26, 1930, to Fred D. and Elsie (Johnson) Smith. He married Patricia Downs on March 12, 1950. She survives.
Survivors also include six children, Vicki Smith of Urbana, Jeff (Janet) Smith of Philo, Deanna (Randy) Loschen of Ogden, Lori (Les) Hoveln of Urbana, and Beth (the late Leon) Rademacher and Greg (Stacy) Smith, both of St. Joseph; 15 grandchildren, Craig (Molly) Loschen, Amy (Sean) Wells, Hayley (Luke) Feeney, Ryan (Lindsey) Loschen, Kristen (Nate) Massey, Tyler (Erin) Smith, Kyle (Leah) Rademacher, Kurt (Maria) Rademacher, Kelsie (Seth) Blackford, Alex Hoveln, Blake Hoveln, Madi (Corbin) Hesterberg, Claire Smith, Tessa Smith and Thea Smith; 24 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and a brother, David Smith.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Frances and Clara Nelle; a son-in law, Leon; and two great-grandchildren, Kolin and Kora.
In his early years, Fred enjoyed showing horses. His interests also included bowling, square and round dancing, boating, waterskiing, flying airplanes, riding motorcycles and playing cards.
He farmed all his life in Champaign County. He was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau, the former Mayview Methodist Church, Boots and Bows Square Dance Club and the F&W Flying Club.
Fred was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a friend to many. He will be missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Urbana First United Methodist Church or an organziation of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.