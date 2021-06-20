CHAMPAIGN — Freda M. Shofner, 91, of Champaign died Wednesday morning (June 16, 2021).
There will be a graveside service Tuesday, June 22, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Freda was born on Dec. 21, 1929, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of Edgar and Ruby (McGuire) Stewart. She married Harlow Shofner on Oct. 17, 1952, in Champaign. He was preceded in death on May 13, 2002.
Survivors include her son, Steven Shofner; her daughter, Susan Potter; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister; and two brothers.
Freda worked at Unit 4 schools in food service for over 27 years. She took classes at Parkland College to learn about creating folk art and became a gifted painter. Freda also generously volunteered her time at Crisis Nursery and Garwood Nursing Home.
