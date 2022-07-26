DANVILLE — Freda Ellen (Brown) Walter, 95, of Danville entered Heaven on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She had been surrounded by her loving family during her last days.
Freda was born Jan. 3, 1927, to Otis Earl and Cora Edna (Tanner) Brown. On June 1, 1947, she married Edward Walter and they enjoyed 66 wonderful years together.
Freda is survived by three children, Diana (Marvin) Raymond of St. Louis, Michael (Twyla) Walter of Columbia, Tenn., and Steven (Anita) Walter of Danville, and one who was like a daughter, niece Pauline Rollins Chapman of Columbia; eight grandchildren, Sara (Walden) Darwin of British Columbia, Canada, Shauna (Matthew) Clodfelter of Parkersburg, Jonathan (Kim) Raymond of Chicago, Garrett (Rebecca) Walter of Lawrenceburg, Tenn., David (Danielle) Raymond of Franklin, Tenn., Chelsea (Jason) Sealey of Summertown, Tenn., and Jake and Joel Walter, both of Bloomington; 18 great-grandchildren, Peter, Lucy, Benaiah, Owen, Edward, Henry and Daniel Raymond, Jonathan Darwin, Cora and Cleo Raymond, Abigail, Gabriel, Isaiah and Hannah Clodfelter, Lucius and Silas Sealey, and Joseph and Edward Walter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; three brothers, Earl, Elwood and Wayne Brown; three sisters, Laverne Rollins, Louise Tribbey and Virginia Hatfield; a great-granddaughter, Mary Genevieve Raymond; and a very special cousin, Carol Schultz Barnes.
Freda was a member of Second Church of Christ in Danville for 66 years, serving as Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School director, youth sponsor (regarding each as her kids), and cook for Wednesday night suppers and funeral dinners. She extended hospitality to visiting missionaries, preachers and anyone needing a temporary home as they moved into ministry at Second Church.
Freda used her gifts of cooking and sewing to serve in mighty ways. She was famous for her chicken and noodles and cinnamon rolls. She made wedding gowns, bridal dresses and clothing for many.
Together, Ed and Freda welcomed and influenced all they encountered. In her later years, Freda was a devoted prayer warrior to all in need. Prayers were lifted daily by name for each member of her family. On Sunday mornings after worship, you could find Freda in her special chair by the fireplace waiting to give and receive hugs.
She demonstrated true love through her faith, marriage and family life. We know that she heard “Well done, good and faithful servant."
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St, Danville. A celebration of Freda’s life will also be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the church, with Greg Taylor and Dale DeNeal officiating. Burial will be in Mann’s Chapel Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions can be made in her name to Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville, IL 61834 or Christian Horizons (Christian Homes), 1999 Wabash Ave., Suite 201, Springfield, IL 62704.
