THOMASBORO — Freda D. Warf, 71, of Thomasboro died at 8:39 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Funeral services will follow. Burial will be in Goose Creek Cemetery, DeLand.
Freda was born Feb. 15, 1949, in Monticello, a daughter of Everett and Helen Beasley Maden. She married Larry Warf on July 8, 1967. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Craig (Tammy) Warf of Champaign; two grandchildren, William Warf (Ryan Jones) of Rantoul and Victoria (Kevin) Lutton of Wichita, Kan.; and one sister, Joyce (Larry) Taylor of Springfield.
Freda was a retired pharmacy technician at Walmart, where she had over 30 years of service, and was the former co-owner of Erber’s Camera Shop in Campustown.
She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Savoy, where she served faithfully in many areas. She was also a member of the Corvette Club of Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church.
