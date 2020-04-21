FAIRMOUNT — Frederick “Fred” Roy Menkhaus, 87, of Fairmount passed away at 6:50 a.m. Monday (April 20, 2020) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman.
Fred was born on Feb. 11, 1933, in Carlyle, Ill., to Edward Matthew and Mary Louise (Leonard) Menkhaus. He married Jane Wiesenmeyer on June 10, 1973.
In addition to his wife, Jane, Fred is also survived by his three daughters, Teresa Menkhaus of San Diego, Calif., Lisa Menkhaus of Georgetown and Jill Gonzales of Dickinson, Texas; a granddaughter, Andrea Rochelle Menkhaus Gonzales; his sister, Marianette Robben of St. Louis; his brother-in-law John Wiesenmeyer (partner Suzanne) of Springfield, Mo.; nieces, nephews, cousins and their children; and the mother of his children, Mary Kathryn Emerick Menkhaus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edward Joseph; his son, Victor Edward; and his brother-in-law, George William Robben.
Fred was a coach at St. Mary’s Grade School in Carlyle (1949-50) and a U.S. Army veteran (1953-55), serving in the 24th Armored Engineer Battalion, Fort Hood, Texas, as a radio operator. He received his bachelor degree in education from Quincy University and a master’s degree in administration from Eastern Illinois University.
Fred held several high school teaching and coaching positions in central Illinois and St. Louis area. After 23 years as a math teacher and coach at Danville High School, he retired from teaching in 1993.
For the next 14 years, he continued to be active in girls’ basketball as a coach, a mentor and a scout. For 11 years, 1998 through 2007, he enjoyed the role of substitute teacher at nearby Oakwood High School.
Fred ended a 58-year coaching career, retiring in 2007, and was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. He valued his interaction with the students he taught and the many athletes he coached.
Fred loved the St. Louis Cardinals, rollerskating and working jigsaw puzzles. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westville.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Carlyle.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 231 N. State St., Westville, IL 61883, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1171 Jefferson St., Carlyle, IL 62231. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.