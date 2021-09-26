CHAMPAIGN — The family of Fred L. Haegele invites you to join them in celebrating his life at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign. A visitation will precede the service at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at about 12:30 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, 1803 N. Coler Ave., U.
Fred L. Haegele, 97, formerly of Champaign, passed away from COVID-19 on Nov. 13, 2020, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese.
During World War II, Fred served in the U.S. Army in the European theatre as a technician fifth grade. He worked for 38 years with the Cooperative Extension Service when it was part of the University of Illinois School of Agriculture, eventually joining the state 4-H staff in Urbana, where he worked until retiring in 1987.
Donations may be made to Faith United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice in Fred's memory.